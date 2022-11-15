Zuluz win SMACK League season 5

By Karim Ssozi

Sunday, November 13, was not short of action; Zuluz beat Outkasts 5-2 to win the SMACK League Season 5 title.

The SMACK League Class of 2009 was crowned the champions of the season amid a fireworks display that took place at Legends Rugby Grounds in Lugogo.

The road to victory, however, was not easy for the champions, especially as the Block Owners also stood a chance to claim the top spot.

Teams tussling it out during the final match day of the SMACK League season 5 at Legends Rugby Grounds in Lugogo on Sunday, November 13. Photo by Karim Ssozi

Zulus won the championship after a nail-biting match against The Outkasts, who made them work for the title after an early lead with the latter scoring a goal within the first 15 minutes of the game.

However, even though the pressure from Pitch One that had the Block Owners and the Devils going head-to-head didn’t make the situation better, the champions went ahead to win the match, beating The Outkasts 5-2 to seal their position on top of the table, with 43 points and inevitably being crowned the season’s champs.

Meanwhile, Block Owners edged the Devils 2-1 with goals from the immensely gifted Steven Dungu and Abasi Kaluya winning the day for the Class of 2002. Unfortunately, their victory could only keep them in second place as they walked away with silver medals.

Zuluz (in pink) thrashed Outkasts (in green) 5-2 during the SMACK League. Photo by Karim Ssozi

Lycans beat Vendors 3-1, Bushmen smacked Gladiators 1-0, Pirates won against windows 3-2, Kiama drew with Cyclones 1-1, Zimbaz thumped Elites 6-1, Mama Teo beat Vikings 2-0, Tsunamiz drew with Knights 1-1, Alks was beaten 2-1 against Mafiaz.

Speaking at the event, Hillary Ainomugisha, the chief executive officer of the SMACK League, appreciated the players, the different teams, the league sponsors, partners, as well as the respective team sponsors.

Party goers gathered at Legends Rugby Grounds during the SMACK League finale. Photo by Karim Ssozi

“It has been a wonderful journey since Match Day One. I thank all the teams, players, sponsors and partners of the SMACK League, as well as the individual team sponsors. We keep going stronger and it’s because of all your combined effort,” he said.

Ainomugisha’s remarks where re-echoed by Guinness brand manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza, who reiterated the brand’s commitment to the league, emphasising that as a brand, it is committed to supporting spaces that its consumers not only flourish in, but also have fun in.

“I think we can all agree that the SMACK League is no longer just about the Old Boys of SMACK League coming here every other Sunday and playing football. This has become a social event where everyone is welcome, and I cannot tell you how happy we are, as Guinness, to be a part of this. Our commitment to advancing and encouraging the passion for sports in this country is unwavering and as long as the SMACK League is here, we will continue to support them,” she said.

As soon as the games ended, the celebrations kicked in with performances from Kenneth Mugabi, who serenaded revellers with some of his biggest hits.

Kenneth Mugabi Performing at the Smack League finals which took place at Legends grounds, lugogo. Photo by Karim Ssozi

His performance was followed by hype from television personality Etania who warmed the crowd up for Azawi’s exhilarating performance that got many on their feet.

Azawi performing at the SMACK League finale. Photo by Karim Ssozi

The night also saw many individuals awarded for their exceptional performances during the eight-month-long season. Some of the awards included: The Best Female Fan Award that was won by Olive Nalule; Best Adult Fan that went to Dr Albert Richard Otete; Best Online Fan that was scooped by Justine Niwamanya; Coach of the Season which was scooped by Joseph Ilukor of the Block Owners; Goalkeeper of the Season that was taken by Moses Kwagala, Top Scorer Award (Michael Kitaka), while the Most Valuable player award was scooped by Steven Dungu.

The SMACK League is a creation of the Old Boys of St Mary’s College Kisubi and is used as an avenue to meet, network, socialise and exercise. The league is also used as a platform to create opportunities whilst giving back to the community.