Zulitums and Fik Fameica to represent Uganda in Coke Studio

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Artistes Zulitums and Fik Fameica have been selected to represent Uganda at Coke Studio.

Headlined by American artiste Jon Batiste, this year’s Coke Studio, returning after a two-year hiatus, features a collaborative anthem titled Embrace Your Authentic Self (The Real Magic) featuring K-Pop sensation NewJeans, Grammy winner Camilo, UK singer-songwriter Cat Burns, and Atlanta rapper J.I.D.

Zulitums and Fik Fameica will share the stage with renowned talents such as Yung Stunna and Nasty C from South Africa, Mayorkun and Buju from Nigeria, and international sensations Sam Smith and Imagine Dragons.

Arthur Akankwasa, the senior franchise manager for Coca-Cola in Uganda, expressed his excitement about engaging with a new generation of consumers, particularly Gen Z, through this multicultural experience.

“This season promises to be nothing short of enchanting and inspirational, boasting an impressive line-up of artistes carefully selected for the enjoyment of our consumers,” he said.

“This period offers a unique opportunity for Coca-Cola to connect with a new generation of consumers, with a special focus on the Gen Z demographic. In a world where everything is at our fingertips, we’re thrilled to offer a fresh cross-cultural experience that deeply resonates,” Akankwasa added.

The launch event for this year’s edition took place at the Motiv Warehouse in Industrial Area, Kampala on September 21. It was an invite-only gathering that attracted numerous music enthusiasts and stakeholders, including journalists, producers, musicians, dancers, and artist managers.

The event featured electrifying performances by Fik Fameica and Zulitums. They delivered an unforgettable performance of their collaborative song, Amanyi Manji, alongside dancers from Wembley Mo foundation and Ivo Official, leaving the audience mesmerised.