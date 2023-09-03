Zuena fumes as Bebe Cool is surrounded by babes at birthday

By Dickson Ndugwa

At musician Bebe Cool’s 46th birthday celebrations at H2O Lounge and Restaurant in Kololo, a city suburb, on September 1, 2023, he was accompanied by wife Zuena Kirema.

Upon arrival, the lovebirds then proceeded to sit at the high table for selfies with fans, for about one hour.

Those who preferred Bebe Cool moved to his side, while those who preferred Zuena went to her side.

Being the celebrity, there were more people who wanted selfies with Bebe Cool, with the biggest percentage being female fans.

The ladies took as many photos as possible, with others even calling friends on phone to come and seize the opportunity to take selfies with Big Size.

A guest hugs singer Bebe Cool at his 46th birthday party at H2O Lounge and Restaurant in Kololo, a city suburb, on September 1, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

With most fans on Bebe Cool’s side, Zuena became a third wheel. She got little attention from her man. To make matters worse, the women got too close for comfort, some pressing their bodies against his, while others seemed like they were almost kissing the singer on the lips.

Zuena’s agitation was easy to notice, much as she tried to distract herself by being on phone.