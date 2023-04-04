Zuena explains why Bebe Cool doesn’t fast 

By Mariam Nakalema

Zuena Kirema has explained why her man, singer Bebe Cool aka Moses Ssali, does not fast.

”l always make sure that I cook on time. I give him food on time, so when he tries fasting, he starts calling me at 2:00pm, saying ‘my wife, I am not seriously feeling well.’ When he insists and it approaches 4:00pm, he develops a fever, so he decided not to fast,“ she said.

Zuena made the revelation during her birthday surprise at her home in Kiwatule, Kampala on April 4, 2023.

In 2019, Bebe Cool said he cannot fast due to ulcers. He is castigated every Ramadhan.

Muslims started fasting on March 23 and the period will last a month.

At her birthday, Zuena thanked Bebe for “loving me every year and every time even though I am getting old.”

Dressed in a dera (loose-fitting long dress), Zuena, who bakes cakes, urged women to have sources of income.

“I don’t depend on my husband’s money and I call upon all women not to depend on their husband’s money. They should work. When I am home, I always do housework myself and my dressing style totally changes.”