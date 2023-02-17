Saturday, February 18, 2023
Zuchu overwhelmed with emotion after Diamond’s Valentine’s Day gesture

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Tanzanian singer and rising star Zuchu is no stranger to making headlines. It isn’t only because of her music, but rather her rumoured romantic involvement with her boss and mentor, Diamond Platnumz.

On Valentine’s Day, Zuchu took to Snapchat to share a heartfelt message from Diamond that left her in tears.


In the letter, Diamond explained that he didn’t want to give her a gift on Valentine’s Day just for the sake of it, but rather because every day is special to them.


He expressed his love for Zuchu and how she had changed his view of Valentine’s Day, saying he loved her every minute and every second of their lives.

Diamond ended the message by wishing her happiness and prosperity, and even made a joke about her buying more land and houses in Zanzibar.

Zuchu could barely contain her emotions as she shared it with her fans.

“I’m crying like a baby. He’s going to kill me,” she said.

The post quickly went viral, with fans speculating about the status of their relationship.

This isn’t the first time that Diamond and Zuchu have sparked rumours about their relationship.

The two have been seen together frequently and have even been referred to as “husband and wife” by Diamond’s family members. However, they have yet to officially confirm their romantic involvement.

