Zuchu not jealous of Diamond’s three baby mamas

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational Tanzanian singer Zuchu has explained that when she got involved with her label (WCB) boss singer Diamond Platnumz, she knew about his children and three baby mamas – Hamisa Mobetto, Zari Hassan and Tanasha Donna. Therefore, she expected him to be involved in their lives, especially during special events like birthdays.

She explained that her father was not involved in her life and if he was not absent, maybe she would have enjoyed the kind of visits Diamond’s children are enjoying. Zuchu was speaking to Wasafi FM on Tuesday, September 10, that is affiliated to Diamond’s WCB record label (Wasafi) that she is signed to.

Last month, Diamond’s Kenyan baby mama, Tanasha Donna flew to Tanzania to shower her baby daddy’s mother, Mama Dangote with gifts on her birthday. It compelled Zuchu’s fans to advise her to be on lookout, suspecting Tanasha was there to try getting back with Diamond. However, she replied, “[he is not my husband]. Been single for some time now. So he is free to do whatever he wishes to do.”

Days ago, Mama Dangote appeared to endorse Diamond dumping Zuchu for Tanasha via Instagram after a fan suggested. She liked and pinned the comment suggesting the Kenyan singer and socialite gets married to the Tanzanian singer.