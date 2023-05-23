Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Zuchu cancels Diamond over statement praising Ghanaian rapper as best kisser

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has been the subject of attacks from the women that were and now those that are in his life. The cause is one Ghanaian rapper, Fantana. A clip from the Netflix reality show – Young, Famous and African – shows Diamond praising the Ghanaian as the best kisser ever.

In the clip, the pair is seen bidding farewell to each other before Fantana leans towards Diamond, who tilts his cap that finally drops to the floor as they lock lips passionately for a couple of seconds.

Shortly afterwards, the Number One singer proclaims: “I thought I was the best at kissing until I kissed Fantana… She was not kissing me, she was eating me whole. Best kiss ever.”

Now Zuchu has expressed her disappointment with the Wasafi music label boss. Note that they have talked about dating and one time claimed marriage.

Asked by Diamond’s official DJ Romy if she had taken time to watch the reality show, Zuchu told the DJ, who is also his cousin, to go show him the middle finger.  

Recall Zari, Diamond’s Ugandan baby mama, launched a series of attacks on him days ago, accusing him of claiming she wants more children with him and wanting him back. She assured Diamond that he has been cancelled.

