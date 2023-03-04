Zubair Family loses member to cancer

By Alfred Byenkya

The film and entertainment of Uganda is mourning the death of one of the actors and directors of Zubair Family, a local drama group

Kaggwa Ramadhan Matovu was announced dead on Friday, March 3, 2023.

According to insiders in the drama group, Matovu has been suffering from a deadly cancer disease that infected and destroyed his right shoulder.

He recently used social media to mobilise for resources to help him get treatment.

The sad news of Matovu’s death was broken by singer Evelyn Lagu through her Facebook account.

She is also bedridden due to kidney-related complications.

The Zubair Family through their social media platforms informed their fans and supporters to stand with them during this time.

“Zubairi family, with deep sorrow, announces the loss of one of our directors Mr Ramathan Kaggwa who just passed away now we thank all that stood with us may he be judged accordingly inalilahi wa inalilehi rajuhun!,” they said in a social media post.

Matovu featured in many local drama series and films, some of which were showcased at Bukedde TV, a Vision Group platform.