Saturday, March 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Zubair Family loses member to cancer
Top News

Zubair Family loses member to cancer

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

The film and entertainment of Uganda is mourning the death of one of the actors and directors of Zubair Family, a local drama group

Kaggwa Ramadhan Matovu was announced dead on Friday, March 3, 2023.

According to insiders in the drama group, Matovu has been suffering from a deadly cancer disease that infected and destroyed his right shoulder.

He recently used social media to mobilise for resources to help him get treatment.

The sad news of Matovu’s death was broken by singer Evelyn Lagu through her Facebook account.

She is also bedridden due to kidney-related complications.

The Zubair Family through their social media platforms informed their fans and supporters to stand with them during this time.

“Zubairi family, with deep sorrow, announces the loss of one of our directors Mr Ramathan Kaggwa who just passed away now we thank all that stood with us may he be judged accordingly inalilahi wa inalilehi rajuhun!,” they said in a social media post.

Matovu featured in many local drama series and films, some of which were showcased at Bukedde TV, a Vision Group platform. 

You may also like

New Swangz Avenue signee Kitaka releases song

Pastor Jjengo struggles to maintain dad’s estate

Kenzo thanks UWA for supporting ‘Born in Africa’

Bukedde launches Ramadhan promotion

I know nothing about Muswangali – Benon to MC Kats

Big Brother Titans: Ipeleng rejects Miracle

Musician Alien Skin defends self on Ykee Benda saga

Why wedding case against Watoto Church was dismissed

IRON SHEETS SCANDAL VIDEO: Minister deroofs animal shelter

Pastor Okudi trashes ‘Born in Africa’ remakes

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.