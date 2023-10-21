Saturday, October 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Awards Zubair Family celebrates 12-year anniversary with awards show
Awards

Zubair Family celebrates 12-year anniversary with awards show

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Local drama group Zubair Family marked 12 years of existence with an awards ceremony at Obligato in Kampala on October 20, 2023.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, the CEO, Bbosa Sserunkuma, said they decided to award their actors and actresses to encourage them to continue working hard.

“This is our first edition and it went all,” he remarked.

Sserunkuma said those who did not get awards this time, will do so next time.

There were many people in attendance, with several film actors and actresses coming to support their colleagues.

Sserunkuma thanked the fans for supporting Zubair Family for the last 12 years.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda, who was the guest of honour, hailed Zubair Family for producing educative plays.

She urged the film industry to continue fostering unity.

“Do not be like the artistes (musicians). Last time they came to Parliament, but they are not united,“ Kabanda noted.

You may also like

Mr and Miss MUBS crowned

Govt should award artistes on Independence Day, argues Kenneth Mugabi

iKon Awards 2024 launched in style

Uganda gets only three nominations at AMAAs 2023

Kenzo, Spice Diana & Azawi beaten in AFRIMMAs

Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Blessings’ album up for Grammys consideration

Rema becomes first Afrobeats artiste to scoop MTV Video Music Award 

Diamond Platnumz beats Kenzo to East African Artiste of the Year award...

Uganda scoops five awards at Nigerian film festival

Actress Vanessa Zalwango wins Women In Film Monologue Challenge

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!