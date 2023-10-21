Zubair Family celebrates 12-year anniversary with awards show

By Mariam Nakalema

Local drama group Zubair Family marked 12 years of existence with an awards ceremony at Obligato in Kampala on October 20, 2023.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, the CEO, Bbosa Sserunkuma, said they decided to award their actors and actresses to encourage them to continue working hard.

“This is our first edition and it went all,” he remarked.

Sserunkuma said those who did not get awards this time, will do so next time.

There were many people in attendance, with several film actors and actresses coming to support their colleagues.

Sserunkuma thanked the fans for supporting Zubair Family for the last 12 years.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda, who was the guest of honour, hailed Zubair Family for producing educative plays.

She urged the film industry to continue fostering unity.

“Do not be like the artistes (musicians). Last time they came to Parliament, but they are not united,“ Kabanda noted.