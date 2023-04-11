Ziza Bafana reported to police after failing to perform at Easter show

By Hussein Kiganda

Reggae-dancehall star Ziza Bafana (Richard Kasendwa) is currently on the run after failing to perform at an Easter Sunday show.

The Pomini singer is said to have received sh2m from veteran actress Jean Nakachwa for the show that she had organised.

In an interview, Nakachwa narrated that she had invested heavily in marketing the show, including printing posters and even creating visual adverts featuring the popular dancehall artiste, but all went to waste after he was a no-show.

“He even made me change the posters I had printed first, saying we used an old picture, which I respected and had to print others with the picture he wanted,” she said.

Nakachwa expressed her frustration at Bafana’s behaviour, stating that when he failed to show up, he sent DJ Michael aka King Michael to fill in for him, something that left her even more disappointed.

“DJ Michael is an artiste I have never dreamt to be on my booking list,” she lamented.

Nakachwa has since reported the matter to the Police. The actress has made it clear that she will not tolerate such disrespectful behaviour from artistes, and hopes that Bafana’s punishment will serve as a deterrent to others in the industry.