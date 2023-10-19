Ziza Bafana: I need manager Roger, we all have weaknesses

By Ahmad Muto

Recall dancehall singer Ziza Bafana for years trolled Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega and was one of the artistes that condemned him in January this year after the arrest of dancer, Ritah Dancehall. Bafana accused him of having a bad heart for others after the dancer was dragged to police and detained on allegations of defaming singer Spice Diana who had just held a concert.

However, on September 9, 2023, the two buried the hatchet and Roger surprised Bafana with gifts on his birthday after half a decade of feuding, with the latter accusing the former of sabotaging his music career.

Speaking to Bukedde TV this week, Bafana reasoned that feuding for a longtime is a waste because they have since all fathered children that he feels should not grow up and find them bickering. He also observed that they are both humans and therefore bound to make mistakes.

“As we grow up, such things are bound to happen. I thank manager Roger because he organized my birthday, gave me money in an envelope. Bought me a guitar because he knows the things I like. Brought cake. And we fixed our working friendship. I also need manager Roger. I am the one he got him into this artiste management business. He is not a bad person. We all have weaknesses,” he explained.