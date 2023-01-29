Ziza Bafana goes bare knuckles on Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega

By Ignatius Kamya

Ziza Bafana has gone bare knuckles on Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega claiming he is a bad hearted man.

Bafana said this during an interview after his Ziza Bafana Dancehall Carnival show at Kajjansi Clays playground on saturday claiming Lubega was behind the arrest of Ritah Dancer who was behind all the choreography of his show.

“Reduce on the anger and bad manners, Roger why do you have a bad heart, you decided to arrest Ritah on the day of my show yet you knew she had done all my choreography” said an angry Bafana.

Rita Dancehall is the source of the beef between Spice Diana and Ziza Bafana

He went on to say that Lubega doesn’t wish him any good and that he has had different presenters saying they were paid by him not to play his music.

Roger Lubega and Spice Diana have got singer Ziza Bafana fuming. Photo. Ignatius Kamya

Bafana said Lubega should remember where he got him from and leave him to do his music in peace and also remember that putting someone behind the bars doesn’t mean your powerful but rather shows the poor heart that one has.

Ritah was arrested on Saturday on allegations of defamation and detained at CPS.