Ziza Bafana apologises over failure to perform at Easter shows

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Ziza Bafana has apologised for failing to perform at his scheduled Easter shows.

“I was not feeling well. I had a fever and I have the medical documents to prove that I was sick. It wasn’t my intention to miss all those eight shows where I was expected to perform,” he said during interviews with various media houses on Tuesday, April 11.

Bafana also missed a show at Neibaz Spot Jandira in Maya on Masaka Road, but the organiser, veteran actress Jean Nakachwa, did not take things lying down.

In media interviews, she narrated that she had invested heavily in marketing the show, including printing posters and even creating visual adverts featuring the popular dancehall artiste, but all went to waste after Bafana was a no-show.

“He even made me change the posters I had printed first, saying we used an old picture, which I respected and had to print others with the picture he wanted,” Nakachwa said.

Bafana is said to have received sh2m.

“My band was at the place already and they sang for the audience, but when I realised that couldn’t make it, I called my friend King Michael to fill in the gap,” he said.

Nakachwa expressed her frustration with Bafana’s choice of DJ Michael aka King Michael to fill in for him, something that left her even more disappointed.

“DJ Michael is an artiste I have never dreamt to be on my booking list,” she lamented.

King Michael also failed to show up because he had two other shows; one in Mpigi and another in Entebbe.

“It was already late. From my show in Mpigi, I just went straight for the other show in Entebbe town using the Nakawuka Road, where Bafana’s show was supposed to be. In fact they told me when I had already reached Entebbe town,” King Michael said.

Nakachwa has since reported the matter to the Police. The actress has made it clear that she will not tolerate such disrespectful behaviour from artistes, and hopes that Bafana’s punishment will serve as a deterrent to others in the industry.

“I am in touch with Jean Nakachwa to see the way forward on whether I should pay her back her money or we stage another concert,“ Bafana said.