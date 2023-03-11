Zion Kente nominated in Rwanda International Movie Awards

By Alfred Byenkya

NRG Uganda radio presenter Zion Kente commonly known as Zamnzion has been nominated in the Rwanda international Movie awards 2023

She has been nominated in the category of Best East African female actress

According to her biography, Zion is an actress, presenter, public speaker and communication strategist and has been doing these roles for over six years

She believes her love for the creative arts industry is what continues to fuel her passion to create, rewrite the narrative and reinvent the content we consume by putting diversity and inclusivity at the forefront of the story she tells

Recently, the organizers of this event Ishusho Arts revealed the nominees for this year’s edition which will take place in Kigali on April 1, 2023

Ishusho Arts is a Rwandan company that focuses on cinema activities with an aim of recognising the finest films produced by Rwandan and foreign movie producers.

The awards have three categories of film makers from Rwanda, East Africa and other parts pf the world

The local nomination category involves nominees for short film, Documentary Film, Series Film, Feature Film, Directors, Female Actress, Male Actor, Director of Photography, Sound Engineer, Gaffers and People’s Choice (Female and Male).

Among the RIMA East Africa nominees include short movies, academic films competition, series films, features films, directors, male actors and female actresses among others. While for the RIMA International nominees are short film, feature film, documentaries, directors, Male actor and Female actresses.

The East Africa nominees are from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and DRC. International nominees include the USA, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon and France.

While trophies are lined-up for every award winner, the winners in the ‘Best Choice Actor’ and ‘Best Choice Actress’ of the year award winners will see themselves tussling out for a car, the grand prize in this year’s awards.