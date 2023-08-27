Zex Bilangilangi’s concert ends in tears

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Zex Bilangilangi’s maiden concert dubbed Labisa at Lugogo Zoe Grounds in Kampala on August 26, 2023 ended up flopping.

Affiliated to Bobi Wine’s Firebase crew, Bilangilangi, real name Tadeo Mayega, must have assumed that with his connections and hits such as Nalinda and Number Emu, fans were going to show up in droves.

It was not be, despite Bobi Wine’s popularity as the National Unity Platform (NUP) president.

By 9:00pm, the venue was still empty.

Some NUP supporters did access the venue, but the emptiness was obvious. Nonetheless, many musicians such as Pallaso, Feffe Bussi and Nina Roz performed.

A handful of revellers at Zex Bilangilangi’s concert at Lugogo Zoe Grounds in Kampala on August 26, 2023. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

Later NUP president Bobi Wine (Robert Kyagulanyi) arrived although he was denied entry at first, with some people at the gate lobbing teargas canisters as he and singer Nubian Lee arrived.

Also in the entourage was Bobi’s brother/politician, Chairman Nyanzi.

In his speech, Chairman Nyanzi comforted Zex, saying he showed maturity by organising a concert in three weeks.

“Zex tried his best to organise a concert in three weeks. I appreciate him. He has showed maturity. Organising a concert is not an easy thing and the people that have come are the real supporters of Zex and for now, they are enough,“ he said.