Friday, August 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sex & Relationships Zari’s son packs on the PDA with new catch
Sex & Relationships

Zari’s son packs on the PDA with new catch

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Pinto Tlale Ssemwanga and his South African model girlfriend packed on the public display of affection at an outing over the weekend as they kissed each other in South Africa.

The 20-year-old son of socialite Zari Hassan and Ivan Ssemwanga posted the photos on his Instagram account with the caption “MJ’s Year.” He looked happier than ever as he cosied up to his date and took selfies.

Pinto has been sharing their journey together on his Instagram stories, leading fans to believe that they are a couple.

We have learnt that the girl, Jevonne Coetzee, is a model who works with a model management company based in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

In October 2022, Zari revealed that she had received many DMs from women asking her to introduce them to her eldest son, Pinto. The mother of five – four boys and one girl – explained that she would let her children decide who they want to date or even marry.

“People keep telling me to hook them up with my son, Pinto. Listen, my kids are going to have their own lives. It’s not at any one point that I am going to tell my child ‘this is the girlfriend you need to be with, this is the boyfriend you need to be with’,” she stated.

Zari also praised herself for raising well-behaved men who she said will treat their women in the right way.

Speaking of Pinto, she said then: “He looks good, has a good body, and is taking care of himself. He’s at university and is going to take over a multi-million business. Ladies, I feel you.”

You may also like

Comedian Shamim Mayanja irritated by Grace Khan, Prince Omar kissing videos

Kampala man faces prison over rejected love advances

Man dies in lodge after swallowing sex enhancement pills

Zuchu reveals she destroyed property after Diamond kissed Ghana’s Fantana

Ali Kiba changes stance on wife claims of his refusal to sign...

Mesach Semakula is not my son’s father – actress Evelyn Namulondo

Stop calling me the baby daddy of Uganda – Bruno K

Grace Khan’s ex-lover Kojja Kitonsa expresses joy over her baby daddy Prince Omar

I have been abstaining from sex for a year, Bruno K says

Women’s Zibs: How I want my dream engagement to look like

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.