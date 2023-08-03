Zari’s son packs on the PDA with new catch

By Alex Balimwikungu



Pinto Tlale Ssemwanga and his South African model girlfriend packed on the public display of affection at an outing over the weekend as they kissed each other in South Africa.



The 20-year-old son of socialite Zari Hassan and Ivan Ssemwanga posted the photos on his Instagram account with the caption “MJ’s Year.” He looked happier than ever as he cosied up to his date and took selfies.



Pinto has been sharing their journey together on his Instagram stories, leading fans to believe that they are a couple.



We have learnt that the girl, Jevonne Coetzee, is a model who works with a model management company based in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.



In October 2022, Zari revealed that she had received many DMs from women asking her to introduce them to her eldest son, Pinto. The mother of five – four boys and one girl – explained that she would let her children decide who they want to date or even marry.



“People keep telling me to hook them up with my son, Pinto. Listen, my kids are going to have their own lives. It’s not at any one point that I am going to tell my child ‘this is the girlfriend you need to be with, this is the boyfriend you need to be with’,” she stated.



Zari also praised herself for raising well-behaved men who she said will treat their women in the right way.



Speaking of Pinto, she said then: “He looks good, has a good body, and is taking care of himself. He’s at university and is going to take over a multi-million business. Ladies, I feel you.”