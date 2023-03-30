Zari’s Ramadhan activities irk Muslims

By Ahmad Muto

Zari Hassan has been criticised for failing to adjust her life accordingly as a Muslim to fit the holy month of Ramadhan.

The South Africa-based Ugandan socialite was called out for her choice of music and activities that she has continued to engage in like she does throughout the year.

She claimed that she has been receiving DMs from social media users telling her she is sinning and should consider toning it down. Her entire set of activities, especially online, they told her, are inappropriate.

However, the socialite decided not to just brush it off like her critics would have expected because it is the holy month; she has lashed out.

In her defence, she has asked each one of her critics to focus on their deeds because by judging her, they are committing a much bigger sin.

On questioning her choice of music during the holy month, she wondered why they are online yet they are sure anything goes on there, while pretending to be very holy instead of fasting, praying and making dua to Allah.

God, Zari said, will not judge her basing on anyone’s opinion, but her heart and deeds.

She vowed to continue blasting her music as she pleases, saying no man is going to judge her but God.