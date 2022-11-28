Zari’s distances self from ex-lover embroiled in drugs scandal

By Alex Balimwikungu

Socialite Zari Hassan has come out to vehemently deny any links with ex-boyfriend Dark Stallion over a drugs scandal.

Zari claims she has no idea what Dark Stallion was dealing in after reports that his girlfriend was executed in a drug dealing scandal in Bangladesh.

Yesterday, a tweet made by South African entrepreneur Moskey Mothape revealed how a young lady identified as Lesedi was killed by the Bangladeshi government for trafficking drugs into Bangladesh.

Moskey further revealed that Lesedi, who had spent a while in jail, had a boyfriend who always sent her to deliver the drugs, but he got married to another girl when she was jailed.

“Lesedi was killed today by Bangladesh government for trafficking drugs into their country. What is sad is that her boyfriend, who sent her to deliver drugs got married to another girl while she was in jail,” the tweet read.

Chancing upon the tweet, however, Zari Hassan was quick to distance herself from having any knowledge to do with Dark Stallion’s wrongdoings.

Despite acknowledging that she dated him, Zari said that she “never knew what business he did.”

“Woke up to this. NEVER BEEN MARRIED TO THIS GUY, NEVER KNEW WHAT BUSINESS HE DID. Dated him for about three months two years ago and that’s it. Stop tagging me like I know his s**t. Just to set the record straight. Rip to the lady,” Zari tweeted