Zari’s daughter pleads with her to join them at Diamond’s house

By Ahmad Muto

Two weeks after her wedding, South Africa-based Uganda socialite Zari Hassan hosted her baby daddy, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, after he flew to South Africa to bond with their children, Tiffah and Nillan, as part of co-parenting duties.

While there, he broke the monotony of normally hanging around with the children at home and took them to a music video shoot of his.

Both in high spirits, Tiffah is seen holding her father’s phone recording him getting ready for the video shoot of an Amapiano song.

“This is where we are at right now, Simba getting ready,” she hypes her father.

Nillan holds his jewellery and says: “This is heavy, real gold” to which he replies, “it costs millions. See all the Platinum and everything is real bling, original stuff, bro.”

Then the highlight came when the children had to part ways with their father and join their mother, Zari, back home.

The two were seen sobbing while holding him and pleading with their mother to join them and they all go to their father’s house for the night.

“But why can’t we go to his house?” Tiffah asks her mother as she sobs.

Zari and Diamond broke up in 2018. They started co-parenting in earnest in 2020. It came with Diamond having to travel to South Africa from time to time to bond with the two children.

In April this year, Tiffah sobbed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport while leaving Tanzania, where she and her brother had gone to celebrate Eid-el-fitr with their father at his Tandale home.

Zari got married to Shakib Lutaaya early this month.