Zari’s daughter demands she fires her nanny

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan’s daughter Tiffah has raised dust on social media, demanding that her mother considers firing her nanny. Her reason is that she does not fancy the way the help calls her name, implying that it sounds disrespectful.

According to her, she wants a gentle and respectful tone when her name is being called.

The mother makes an effort during the conversation to be reasonable, asking her if she has ever run her concern by the nanny to which she says she has never. Tiffah, however, insists that her mother dismisses the nanny. And if she does not, she has a plan B that she knows will be very effective – her father, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz. So, she will escalate it from the ‘branch manager in South Africa to the head office in Tanzania’, the nine-year-old says.

On social media, Tiffah’s resolve has been lauded, with many suggesting that being a product of two celebrated figures across the continent, she deserves all the respect in the world.

The girl is a content creator, in her own right, with over three million followers on Instagram and several product endorsement deals – with South African clothing brand Cherish, Tanzania’s GSM Mall, NMB Bank and telecom company Vodacom.

It should be recalled in 2022, she confronted her parents on why they separated, particularly accusing her father, Diamond, of breaking up the family.