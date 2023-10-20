Zari’s blended family thrives as netizens applaud co-parenting skills

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

A heart-warming video featuring South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, her husband Shakib Cham Lutaaya and her ex-lover, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, spending quality time with their (Zari’s and Diamond’s) children has excited netizens.

Just a few weeks ago, Shakib and Zari celebrated their white wedding in South Africa, a joyful event captured by the crew of Young, Famous, and African, a series that provides a glimpse into the lives of some of Africa’s richest young people.

Diamond, who was in South Africa on business, seized the opportunity to bond with his children, Prince Nillan and Tiffah Dangote. The touching video that emerged on social media showed Zari, Diamond and Shakib walking together with their kids, showcasing a level of unity that surprised many followers.

Some expressed their amazement at Shakib’s comfort around Zari’s former partner.

On the other hand, a significant portion of netizens praised the maturity displayed by both men in the video and their ability to co-exist for the sake of the children.

Zari has consistently emphasised her deep love for Shakib and her optimism about a bright future with him.

She also reiterated that her relationship with Diamond is in the past, and they now maintain a friendship and co-parenting partnership, dedicated to providing the best for their children.