Zari’s All White party returns with Netflix stars

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Socialite Zari Hassan has announced the return of her annual All White party.

The party will take place at Motiv in Industrial Area, Kampala on December 22.

The highlight of this year’s edition is that it will host Netflix stars of the Young Rich and Famous reality show that Zari featured in with her ex, Bongo star Diamond Platnumz.

Some of the cast members expected to attend the party include Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, Kanyi Mbau and Swanky Jerry.

They expressed eagerness to meet their Ugandan fans.

“I am happy to announce that my All White party is coming back and bigger than ever! And I am super excited that some of my friends from Young, Rich And Famous are coming along to check out Uganda for the first time,” Zari posted on her Instagram.

The All White party is one of the most celebrated annual events on the Ugandan social calendar characterised by glamour and pomp.

The 2022 edition will be organised and produced by Talent Africa and Aly Allibhai.