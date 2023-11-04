Sunday, November 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Zari’s All-White Party returns after last year’s misfortune
Editor's Picks

Zari’s All-White Party returns after last year’s misfortune

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Recall after South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan’s All-White Party last year, revelers nearly threw her into depression after she lost her smartphone, a Samsung S20 Ultra, Gold coated. She took to social media begging those with it to kindly consider returning because it carried some of her best memories.

She accused some of the revelers that posed with her for photos at the venue; Motiv, of snatching the phone she claimed cost her sh3.8 million. They had her cry and reached out to her then boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya who had to buy it back.

Now on Thursday, November 2, she announced on social media with an elaborate artwork indicating Saturday, December 16 as the date at a venue yet to be confirmed.

“As purrrr, save the date. I am about to shut it down AGAIN, with the biggest white party event in East Africa to end the year,” she captioned the artwork.

The All-White party is normally graced by some of her socialite friends from across the continent and beyond. Last year’s was endorsed by American rapper Rick Ross.

You may also like

GNL Zamba, wife Tamar welcome son

Chameleone claims Nigerian artists fear him

Grammy winner Tems bemoans filthy Ugandan prison conditions

Abryanz Kampala brunch:  Bowls of melanin served at anniversary

Clever J granted full custody of 12-year-old daughter

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi mourns passing of brother

King Saha explains why he changed concert date, venue

Makerere University holds World Anthems concert

Ugandan filmmakers walk away empty handed at the AMAAs 2023

Fik Fameica determined to exorcise Kyadondo ghosts

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!