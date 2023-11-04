Zari’s All-White Party returns after last year’s misfortune

By Ahmad Muto

Recall after South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan’s All-White Party last year, revelers nearly threw her into depression after she lost her smartphone, a Samsung S20 Ultra, Gold coated. She took to social media begging those with it to kindly consider returning because it carried some of her best memories.

She accused some of the revelers that posed with her for photos at the venue; Motiv, of snatching the phone she claimed cost her sh3.8 million. They had her cry and reached out to her then boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya who had to buy it back.

Now on Thursday, November 2, she announced on social media with an elaborate artwork indicating Saturday, December 16 as the date at a venue yet to be confirmed.

“As purrrr, save the date. I am about to shut it down AGAIN, with the biggest white party event in East Africa to end the year,” she captioned the artwork.

The All-White party is normally graced by some of her socialite friends from across the continent and beyond. Last year’s was endorsed by American rapper Rick Ross.