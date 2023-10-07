Zari warns women against pursuing young husband Shakib

Sunday, October 8, 2023
By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Zari Hassan, 42, fresh from her wedding with Shakib Lutaaya, 31, on October 3 has cautioned women, particularly younger ones, against espousing the idea of snatching him from her.

She said there are those already warning her that she is going to lose him because of their age difference.

“There are people saying they are going to steal my man because I am older than him. Let me tell you ladies, to start with, men are not stolen. If man cheats on you, it has nothing to do with you. I have said this again and again. It has nothing to do with you. It is his character. It is him. It is not you not cooking enough, men know who they want,” explained Zari on TikTok on Friday, October 6, 2023.

She accused a section of women of picking interest in other people’s men because of how they treat their women. They are intrigued by their potential.

“Some women love other’s men because of the potential they see in them while with somebody else. ‘Zari woke up and loved Lutaaya, what is it in him?’ You begin to like him because Zari is with him. No, you don’t love him, but the idea why are they with the other person,” opined the socialite.

She said she and Lutaaya have built such a strong connection that they are like friends and do everything together, things another woman might fail to experience in case they got a chance with him.

“They can give you that man and he fails to do all that for you. Men know who they want. Men know who they want to spend money on. If you steal your friend’s man, he can fail to do all that for you because the connection is not there. It will not be the same vibe, same chemistry, same thing with my husband. Lutaaya is literally my friend, I gossip with him about people, politics, Tiktok and do many things together,” added Zari.

Recall Zari first sounded the alarm of slay queens being hot on Lutaaya’s heels in July this year and warned them out of his Direct Messages (DMs). She claimed she has access to Lutaaya’s DMs and sees women messaging him as much as he ignores them. That they cover their intentions with business proposals to get his contact.

