Friday, October 27, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Zari urges celebrities to support Kyabazinga wedding
Top News

Zari urges celebrities to support Kyabazinga wedding

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ignatius Kamya 

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has called upon her fellow celebrities to join the fundraising efforts for the wedding of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi slated for November 18 at Christ Cathedral in Bugembe. 

A fundraising dinner has been set for Friday, October 27, at Kololo Independence Grounds. 

Speaking during a press conference at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Thursday, October 26, Zari, who was in the company of her husband Shakib Lutaaya, said she knows a number of celebrities born and raised in Busoga that have accumulated wealth in different sectors who should throw their weights behind the wedding. 

The couple declared their full support to the royal wedding.

When asked about her contribution, Zari said even her presence alone is a contribution to the wedding.

Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister and a member of the organising committee of the royal wedding, asked people to attend the fundraising dinner and become part of Busoga history. 

She asked those attending the fundraising dinner to dress appropriately. Lumumba clarified that the function is to start at 5:00pm with a table going for sh5m and sh500,000 for individuals. 

You may also like

I want a baby with Shakib, Zari reveals

Saxophonists to do charity concert to empower boychild   

PANAF launches portal for artistes to report rights abuses

I want to marry Winnie Nwagi, Harmonize reveals

Bell Oba Fest leaves fans wanting more

Fans mark 50 years of hip hop

Azawi ready for album music battle

Do over-the-top success gifts enhance candidates’ performance?

Davido gives wife Chioma sh3.7b worth of push presents

Alien Skin has impacted more lives than politicians – Henry Tigan

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!