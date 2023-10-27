Zari urges celebrities to support Kyabazinga wedding

By Ignatius Kamya

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has called upon her fellow celebrities to join the fundraising efforts for the wedding of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi slated for November 18 at Christ Cathedral in Bugembe.

A fundraising dinner has been set for Friday, October 27, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Speaking during a press conference at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Thursday, October 26, Zari, who was in the company of her husband Shakib Lutaaya, said she knows a number of celebrities born and raised in Busoga that have accumulated wealth in different sectors who should throw their weights behind the wedding.

The couple declared their full support to the royal wedding.

When asked about her contribution, Zari said even her presence alone is a contribution to the wedding.

Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister and a member of the organising committee of the royal wedding, asked people to attend the fundraising dinner and become part of Busoga history.

She asked those attending the fundraising dinner to dress appropriately. Lumumba clarified that the function is to start at 5:00pm with a table going for sh5m and sh500,000 for individuals.