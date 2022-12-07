Zari to visit toy boy Shakib’s parents, gives him car

By Alex Balimwikungu

When people are truly in love, they are willing to give the best to their partners.

Some try every day to warm their lovers with little things just like close touches, instant kisses, and surprises from behind. There are those who have upped the stakes. Zari has joined the exclusive club.

Weeks after Speaker Anita Annet Among gifted her husband a Range Rover, Zari borrowed from the same booklet and doled her toy boy, Shakib Cham Lutaaya, an SUV for his birthday that happened on Monday, December 5.

Shakib showed off his newly-acquired sleek SUV as he celebrated his birthday via his Instagram, where he posted photos and video clips showing the monster ride.

He wrote: “May your birthday convert all the hatred into love, all the failure into success, all the punishments into blessings, and all the obstacles into opportunities. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday.”

Zari responded lovingly to Shakib’s post saying: “Happy birthday babe and congrats… more blessings babe.”

The Kampala Sun has also learnt that ahead of her All-White Party on December 22 at Motiv, Zari, who jets in next week, has finalised plans to meet Shakib Lutaaya’s parents formally.

Sources close to the 42-year-old socialite reveal that she is determined to prove that she is in love with the 30-year-old Shakib and their relationship isn’t just about banging their bits together.

Zari recently confessed that she has never been with a man who understands her like Shakib.

“He clearly understands me more than any man I have dated. He gives me peace after peace. He is a settled man. I think it’s very difficult to find someone who understands you 100 percent, but Lutaaya understands me 360 degrees. He knows my everything to the extent of knowing my next step before I do it or say it,” she said.

“Someone who gives you peace in such times is very difficult to find. When I’m with him, I feel like I have no problems at all! Sometimes I leave South Africa full of stress, but the moment I reach Uganda and sit with him, peace begins to flow within and I’m overtaken by that cloud of peace. People will never understand it, but that’s it,” she confessed