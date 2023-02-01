Zari subtly quashes break-up rumours

By Ahmad Muto

Well, the speculations that South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and her boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya had reached the beginning of the end of their relationship has been put to rest, at least for now.

The break up rumours surfaced after the mother of five shared a post expressing disappointment at a relationship that has since gotten laced with a ‘poison’ and a ‘curse’ called lies to the extent of making her sick to the stomach.

She has since dispelled the rumours in a typical Zari fashion – like she ignited the speculations, she has kept it going.

The 42-year-old took to Snapchat, where she shared a video sharing lots of love, cozying up with her boyfriend as if to illustrate the cryptic post was not really about a problem in paradise.

Her critics had started warming up to pummel with the ‘shame upon you’ having accused her earlier of exploiting a 30-year-old who should be mixing with his age mates.



Zari and Shakib have been at it for about nine months, showing at every social event hand in hand. She noted that the double standards in society make it shameful for young men to date older women, but older men going with younger women is okayed.