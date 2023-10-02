Monday, October 2, 2023
Zari, Shakib set for white wedding in South Africa this Tuesday

by Editorial Team
By Bonny Ssemombwe

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zarinah Tlale Hassan, popularly known as Zari The Boss Lady and her Ugandan beau Shakib Lutaaya are set to be married on Tuesday, October 3, at midday.

The lovebirds will hold their white wedding in South Africa, according to the invitation letter shared with The Kampala Sun.

However, the event venue has been hidden until the actual date.

The lovebirds live together in South Africa and went public with their romance in 2022.

In April 2023, Zari and Shakib held a private nikkah (Islamic wedding) in South Africa, strengthening the chances of living together for rest of their lives. It’s here that Zari asked for a Quran as Mahr, which is a gift, or a promise of a gift, to the wife by the husband.

Many invited guests have been seen, in photos shared online, boarding aeroplanes to attend the wedding, including Shakib’s mother.

In May 2023, Zari hinted at a white wedding with Shakib. It was shortly after their nikkah ceremony.

Speaking to Tanzanian press at the time, she confirmed that they had plans of a wedding before the end of this year.

“God willing at some time, maybe at the end of this year, then we can have our white wedding.”

Zari’s first attempt at an all-white wedding was not a success after a high-profile introduction ceremony in Munyonyo in 2011 when she introduced the late Ivan Ssemwanga to her family. They separated years later following accusations of domestic violence on Ssemwanga’s part.

