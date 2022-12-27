Zari, Shakib pay fortune to goons for stolen phone

By Kampala Sun writer

Socialite Zari Hassan says she has recovered her phone that was stolen from her on Thursday evening at the All White Party which happened at Motiv, Bugolobi.

At the end of the All White Party on Thursday night, Zari Hassan complained that goons who posed for photos with her somehow made off with her prized asset valued at sh3.8m

Her phone, a Samsung S20 Ultra with a golden cover somehow went missing and when she realized, she ranted about it on Tik Tok

“I am rich enough to buy ten other phones of a kind but that phone has photos of my children. It’s just the memories I can’t buy. Please bring back my phone,” she said in a video.

Her message must have been heard far and wife because in no time the phone was returned-on one condition. Zari and her boyfriend had to pay.

“I finally got my phone back although not with all my content, my content was all deleted. Yesterday someone kept calling my boyfriend (saying) they’d got the phone, they need this much money so my boyfriend was like let’s meet up but the person didn’t want to meet up,” Zari narrates.

Zari Hassan at the Talent Africa offices on December 10, 2022. Courtesy photo

“He was like, “You guys are going to arrest me.” Well, we let it go. At 3 am in the morning, someone calls my boyfriend (saying), “We’ve found your phone.” They kept calling him but he didn’t answer because he didn’t know who they were but he eventually was like let me pick up.

They resold the phone back to him. So this wasn’t no stunt, literally my phone was stolen. These things happen in Kampala, pickpocketing is like one of the biggest things here so they had already deleted all the data on the phone but we got it at around 3:30 this morning.” she said, but never revealed how much was paid for the repossession.