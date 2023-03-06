Zari, Shakib in desert adventure

By Alex Balimwikungu



Socialite Zari Hassan and her lover Shakib Cham Lutaaya were recently rumoured to be on the verge of splitting.

However, if their latest display of public affection is anything to go by, they are every inch together and are working on showing they are a happy couple.

On Sunday, March 5, Lutaaya, who also goes by Cham, shared a TikTok video of a desert excursion. Although they are

seen riding separate bikes, the chemistry is very evident.

When Zari, 42, was celebrating her birthday recently, she reminded Cham that he had promised her a trip. It seems Cham was fulfilling that promise.



Recently rumours swirled that the lovebirds had separated. This was on the back of a recent revelation that Cham was married before he met Zari and he never divorced his wife. But later Cham came out to reveal he was never married to Shakirah Nalule Sembatya, alias Mimi.

Mimi, who is based in the US, believes Shakib left their marriage because Zari is more famous and richer than her. In an interview, Cham said: “I know Shakirah Nalule, and she was my girlfriend eight years ago, but we never got

married.”