Monday, March 6, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Zari, Shakib in desert adventure
Top News

Zari, Shakib in desert adventure

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu


Socialite Zari Hassan and her lover Shakib Cham Lutaaya were recently rumoured to be on the verge of splitting.
However, if their latest display of public affection is anything to go by, they are every inch together and are working on showing they are a happy couple.

On Sunday, March 5, Lutaaya, who also goes by Cham, shared a TikTok video of a desert excursion. Although they are
seen riding separate bikes, the chemistry is very evident.

When Zari, 42, was celebrating her birthday recently, she reminded Cham that he had promised her a trip. It seems Cham was fulfilling that promise.

Recently rumours swirled that the lovebirds had separated. This was on the back of a recent revelation that Cham was married before he met Zari and he never divorced his wife. But later Cham came out to reveal he was never married to Shakirah Nalule Sembatya, alias Mimi.

Mimi, who is based in the US, believes Shakib left their marriage because Zari is more famous and richer than her. In an interview, Cham said: “I know Shakirah Nalule, and she was my girlfriend eight years ago, but we never got
married.”

You may also like

I unfollowed Sheebah because I was fed up – Spice Diana

Singer Alien Skin secures police bond

Filmmakers get positive response on copyright review process

Manchester United memed after Liverpool slaughter

Pallaso announces concert date

Big Brother Titans: Double eviction leaves house teary

I have forgiven my children, Pastor Bugingo says

Police destroy 2,000 camouflage attires

IGG Kamya to declare wealth to Speaker Among

Speaker Among to declare wealth tomorrow

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.