Zari scoops award for role in Netflix’s Young, Famous and African

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan took home the award for Best Female TV personality 2023 at National Film and TV Awards ceremony held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Opera Theatre, Pretoria, South Africa.

The new bride accepted the award in the company of her husband, Shakib Lutaaya who was on stage handling filming duties using a smartphone.

Zari was awarded for her role in the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African on which she has featured for two seasons now. She beat off competition from Nigerian actress Annie Macualay-Idibia and South Africa’s Kaleigh Schwark, both part of the cast of the Netflix reality show.

The other nominees were Lebo Mokoena (The Real Housewives of Johannesburg), Nunurai Mudarikwa (The Mommy Club), Fifi Cooper (Love & Hip Hop SA), Happy Simelane (The Mommy Club), Annie Mthembu (The Real Housewives of Durban), Gigi Lamyne (Love & Hip Hop SA).

On her Instagram stories, she shared a number of photos capturing moments from the ceremony and captioned one of the award itself “Bruhhh.”

The same night, her baby daddy Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz was in Kigali, Rwanda with their two children Tiffah and Nillan, plus Tanasha Donna’s Naseeb. He won Trace Awards’ Best Artiste, East Africa.

Diamond is also part of the cast of Young, Famous, and African. In season two, he was particularly the highlight especially after falling for Ghanaian rapper Fantana with whom he displayed affection in the presence of Zari who clashed with the Ghanaian multiple times.

The goal of the NFTA is to provide a global platform for talent and films to succeed worldwide.