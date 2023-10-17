Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Zari rates money over Shakib

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Since her wedding with Shakib Lutaaya on October 3, South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has been doing a lot of fire-fighting.

First, critics told her she was going to lose him to a younger woman because of their over a decade age difference.

She hit back, saying no other woman will have the kind of fun she is having with Shakib because they built chemistry between them. 

Now on their honeymoon in Pretoria, South Africa, Zari has updated her critics, assuring them that the only thing she is afraid of losing is money, the source of her independence.

On Monday, October 16, she posted a video online laying emphasis on the money she has.

While travelling in her car, smiling at the camera with the song Particula (Nasty C, Ice Prince, Jidenna, DJ Maphorisa) playing in the background, she captioned the video: “Only money has the right to tell me ‘you will regret losing me.’ The rest calm down.”

The wedding ceremony is set to air in an episode of Netflix reality show Young, Famous And African, where Zari is part of the cast.

