Zari promises pomp, class as All-White Party returns

By Reagan Ssempijja

As Zari Hassan alias Zari The Boss Lady drove through the gates of Talent Africa head offices in Kololo, Kampala on Saturday, December 10, it was hard to ask who had just arrived.

Clad in an all-white outfit, she walked in with such charisma, flair, and her latest knight in shining armour, Shakib, bossing her security.

The occasion was the press launch of Zari’s famous All-White Party, slated for December 22, at Motiv Warehouse, Industrial Area, Kampala.

While speaking to journalists at the Talent Africa head offices, Zari promised pomp, glamour and class that her avid followers and lovers of a high-end party have never witnessed before.

“Since our last All-White Party, a lot has changed in the entertainment business and showbiz world. This means that there is quite a lot in stock for my fans. The red carpet is going to be graced by some of the most revered fashion icons and entertainers,” Zari said.

Speaking about entertainers, there will be performances from musicians Mudra and Winnie Nwagi, complemented by DJ mixes from Selector Jay, among others.

Quite more interesting and worth a wait, Zari reaffirmed to her fans, especially those who have religiously been following showbiz-filled Young, Famous And African reality TV show on Netflix, that the show’s stars will attend the All-White Party.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Talent Africa Group boss Ali Alibhai promised guests their money’s worth.

“We are going to make use of the entire Motiv venue, to produce the biggest classy party this year,” Alibhai said.