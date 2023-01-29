Zari posts cryptic message, netizens predict imminent split with Shakib

Sunday, January 29, 2023
By Kampala Sun Writer

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari on shared a cryptic quote that alluded to lies amongst people close to you.

Many were quick to conclude that there was already trouble in her love life with toy boy Shakib Lutaaya.

“Some people do not understand how poisonous lies are. Lies infect and curse happy relationships to the point where you actually feel sick to your stomach for trusting them again

“No matter how much you love a person, sometimes you can’t help but feel like they stole your Comfort. You’re no longer comfortable because you second-guess everything. Now, trusting them isn’t effortless. It now requires a conscious effort and sometimes that’s exhausting

The quote by Horace Jones and timing of Zari’s post caused many to suggest that the clock is ticking on Zari Hassan and Shakib’s affair; a break up could be on the cards.  

According to sources close to the couple, the quote shared by Zari was not targeted at Shakib. They maintain that their relationship is strong and they are soon formalizing ties.

