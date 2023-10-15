Sunday, October 15, 2023
Zari pens message to fans during honeymoon

by Editorial Team
By Kampala Sun writer

Zari Hassan and Shakib concluded their honeymoon a few days ago where snippets of their cute bonding moments delighted netizens.

The popular couple shared snippets of videos of a vacation in Pretoria in South Africa

This is because their wedding is set to be televised when the next season of Netflix’s Young Famous and African resumes. The love they have displayed for one another is inspiring their fans.

Their bonds appear to be getting stronger and stronger and this weekend, Zari shared insights on how she feels. She has plenty to say about success, life, and love.

She shared a quote showing people feasting on food displayed on a table, “30 minutes after they bury you.”

She agreed with the picture noting how life moves on and you are forgotten so fast and said she was determined to live her life to appreciate it all.

On her Twitter account on October 14th, Zari said, “Friend live your life …… at the end of it all, nobody cares and life goes on WITHOUT YOU!! #Fact

Last week, Zari mocked fans who asked her to share pictures of her wedding.

She has responded by mocking fans with a video of drinking tea and dipping bread in it as if to suggest people should mind their business.

Zari and Shakib wed on Tuesday, October 3, in a secret event.Details began leaking on Wednesday and Thursday with videos of her nuptials.

It is said that the ceremony will be aired officially for the next season of Netflix TV series Young, Famous, and African.

