Saturday, December 24, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Zari overwhelmed by turnout at All White Party
Top News

Zari overwhelmed by turnout at All White Party

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ivan Kabuye

After almost two years of no All-White Party in Uganda because of COVID-19, revellers turned up in large numbers to support the Bossy Lady, socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan, when the party returned on December 22.

The endorsement by American rapper Rick Ross gave a a hint on how successful Zari Hassan’s All White Party was going to turn out.

Gates opened at 6:00pm and revellers had already started to flock to the venue – Motiv, Industrial Area in Kampala.

Clad in their all-white attires, as the dress code dictated, it was hard to tell the worst or best dressed since everything all looked white from jeans, shirts, shoes, skirt and even the tables.

The night attracted a couple of celebrities, including Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Mudra, Sherry Matovu, Abyranz, and Judith Heard.

At about 1:00am, all cameras and lights were facing one direction as the long-waited host of the All White Party, Zari, arrived at the venue, holding her lover, Shakib Lutaaya’s hand.

There were performances from Mudra Di Viral, who warmed up the crowds with his Balo Balo, a hit song that got the Motiv roofs off. Thereafter, there was the introduction of the South African DJ’s who played the famous Amapiano, getting the crowds even crazier.

Pictures by Ignatius Kamya

Zari and Shakib

Mudra
Nwagi

Pictures by Ivan Kabuye

Zari Hassan the Boss Lady (center) opening a bottle of Belaire at her All White Party at Motive, Industrial Area on Thursday, December 22. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

The Mulondos representing at the Zari’s All White Party
Guests, including model Aamito (left), posing for pictures at Zari’s All White Party

Media personality Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats (centre) posing with slayers

You may also like

How movie ‘Atonement’ was made in 14 days

SMACK awards 1970s old students

Parliament moves to censure minister Namuganza

Shortlist ends Uganda’s hopes for the Oscars

PICTORIAL: Dollar scarcity hits Million Dollar Party

Full Figure backs Brian Mulondo on smelly musicians

Most young women sexually starved, says priest

Medical personnel let hair down at end-of-year party

Ugandan student who died in US accident laid to rest in Kalungu

Isma Olaxxes attacks Hellen Lukoma

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.