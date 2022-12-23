Zari overwhelmed by turnout at All White Party

By Ivan Kabuye

After almost two years of no All-White Party in Uganda because of COVID-19, revellers turned up in large numbers to support the Bossy Lady, socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan, when the party returned on December 22.

The endorsement by American rapper Rick Ross gave a a hint on how successful Zari Hassan’s All White Party was going to turn out.

Gates opened at 6:00pm and revellers had already started to flock to the venue – Motiv, Industrial Area in Kampala.

Clad in their all-white attires, as the dress code dictated, it was hard to tell the worst or best dressed since everything all looked white from jeans, shirts, shoes, skirt and even the tables.

The night attracted a couple of celebrities, including Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Mudra, Sherry Matovu, Abyranz, and Judith Heard.

At about 1:00am, all cameras and lights were facing one direction as the long-waited host of the All White Party, Zari, arrived at the venue, holding her lover, Shakib Lutaaya’s hand.

There were performances from Mudra Di Viral, who warmed up the crowds with his Balo Balo, a hit song that got the Motiv roofs off. Thereafter, there was the introduction of the South African DJ’s who played the famous Amapiano, getting the crowds even crazier.

Pictures by Ignatius Kamya

Zari and Shakib

Mudra

Nwagi

Pictures by Ivan Kabuye

Zari Hassan the Boss Lady (center) opening a bottle of Belaire at her All White Party at Motive, Industrial Area on Thursday, December 22. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

The Mulondos representing at the Zari’s All White Party

Guests, including model Aamito (left), posing for pictures at Zari’s All White Party