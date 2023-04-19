Zari: My wedding was not due to peer pressure

By Alex Balimwikungu

Socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that she did not wed after Kenya’s singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee’s grand wedding. In a series of stories on her Snapchat, Zari slammed critics for saying she was wedded due to peer pressure.

While Zari and Akothee were both single mothers of five before they tied the knot, Zari did not exclusively point out Akothee but shared, ‘Shakib did not wake up to marry her because there is so much pressure because someone somewhere in another country wedded.’

She pointed out that last year, Shakib jokingly told her that he would marry her this year.

“This year he comes to South Africa and says he is going to marry me and has even talked to Sheikhs. Before I even comprehend everything the date has been set,” she revealed.

Zari, 42, tied the knot with her younger lover, Shakib Lutaaga, 30, on April 17, 2023, at a private wedding in South Africa

Their wedding comes weeks after they celebrated their first-anniversary last month, with Zari posting on her Instagram a picture of them out on a date night.

She also shared a video of them two in matching black and white outfits dancing as they had a photoshoot in a carved love heart wooded-shaped, covered in flowers.

“Happy anniversary boo,” wrote the entrepreneur accompanying it with several love heart emojis.

Seven days prior to their wedding, Akothee tied the knot with her Caucasian fiancé Dennis, aka Omosh, in a lavish ceremony .

.