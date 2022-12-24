Saturday, December 24, 2022
Zari loses phone at All-White party

by Editorial Team
By Kampala Sun Writer

Socialite Zari who threw a sold out All White Party on Thursday is sad.

Latest news from the high end party is that Zari lost her phone, a Samsung S20 ultra to a kleptomaniac who attended the party.

Sources there reveal that Zari made a grand entrance and was mobbed by fans and media. She took turns taking selfies and ensuring that her guests, notably the cast from the Young, Restless & African had a good time. It was during that lull that someone nicked the phone.

Zari took to social media to mourn the loss. For her, it isnt about the gadget per se, but the memories in it. She regaled how the phone had photos of her children and also part of the proceedings on Thursday.

” I can buy 10 similar phones. My only worry is thay i can’t buy the memories on that phone,” she said in part.

