Zari Hassan: How scammers have continued to pit her against fans

By Ahmad Muto

On Monday, October 30, South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, via Instagram stories, shared yet another story of a fan who got scammed by one of her impersonators.

The fraudster, via WhatsApp, contacted the fan and claimed the socialite asked for R3,000 (sh600,000) as an investment and promised to give back five times – R15,000 (sh3m) in three days, but the promise never saw the light of day.

The frustrated fan demanded that the fraudster send back the principal amount of R3,000 and keep the R12,000 that was supposed to be the reward.

“Good day please, where is my money? I need my money back. Not again. You said if I pay the R3,000, I will receive R15,000 in three days, but nothing shows in my account. Please send me my money. I am done with this. Just send give me my R3k to start this investment with you and now you are requesting for other money. Please give me my money back,” wrote the fan.

An irritated Zari asked the fan to go back and finish the transaction where it started, saying she has always warned them about scammers. She stated that somehow they manage to get her phone number and email address after getting scammed.

“To start off with, I don’t know what you are talking about. I suggest you go back where it started and finish it there. Why is it that when y’all fools get robbed that’s when you find this number or the email. I warn people everyday about scammers on the internet, but y’all don’t listen. Please go back where it started and request your refund there, not here on this number. I have no business with you whatsoever… by the way. I’m going to post this to warn other people,” she replied.

In 2021, Zari was thrown into the spotlight after scammers got her fans into believing she does forex trading, labour export and solicits money for charity.

“I do not do forex and do not go around asking money to do my charity events. There is nothing like Zari foundation asking for financial aid to go and help the orphanages,” she fumed.

“I do not take people abroad. There is an advert with my face asking people to send money because Zari takes people abroad. I do not do such stuff. There are a lot of people who have been scammed and it always comes back to me because my face is being used, it is not me,” Zari added.

In May of the same year, Zari was accused of scamming a total sum of $1,000 (sh3.8m) from Ugandans and South Africans. One of the victims even threatened to drag her to court.