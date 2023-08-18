Zari Hassan gifts eldest son luxury car

By Ahmad Muto

For her son Pinto Tlale Ssemwanga’s 20th birthday, South-Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan gifted him a luxury car.

In a video filmed by Zari, she is seen walking into a showroom, where Pinto is welcomed with a white Mercedes Benz E-Class.

In the video, the socialite reveals that her son recently registered a logistics company, so she lures him to the showroom under the pretext that it is where his offices would be.

The grand gesture comes just a week after Zari shared Pinto’s photo on her Instagram page with the caption: “Happy birthday @pinto.tlale. Dude, you don’t seem to be a fan of single shots… love u kid.”

Early 2022, Zari appointed Pinto a junior director of her Brooklyn City College, South Africa and shared the news on Instagram. “Junior Executive Director. Induction, teach them young, can’t wait to see him take over the company. Managing finances.”

Pinto is Zari’s eldest son, followed by Raphael, and Quincy George, all the late Ivan Ssemwanga’s children. She had daughter Latifah and son Nilan with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.