Zari fumes over daughter’s hairstyle

By Ahmad Muto

In the latest episode of South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan clashing with her critics, she has explained in a rather livid tone why her daughter Tiffah wears the same hairstyle year in, year out.

Via Snapchat, she clarified that one of the reasons is to let her daughter enjoy her childhood and not make hairstyles a part of it. The other reason she said is swimming which she does both at home and school.

“You don’t change your daughter’s hair, you look good all the time, she looks bad.’ How does it concern you? In South Africa, it is summer right now. It could be three days in a row that they swim at school after lunch. At home, we also have a swimming pool. She does the same. I decided to let my daughter enjoy herself like a child,” she ranted.

She then cautioned her critics to stop focusing their lenses on her and her children because Tiffah leaves home every morning looking beautiful with neat hair. Tiffah, eight, is Zari Hassan and singer Diamond Platnumz’s first child.