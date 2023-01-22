Zari, Diamond spending over sh40m on children Tiffah and Nillan’s fees

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan does not only spend her money on designer wear, luxury cars and toy boys, her children’s education is also a priority.



Together with her baby daddy, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, they fork out over sh40m for their two children at Crawford International School, South Africa. They spend about sh23m on daughter Tiffah Dangote’s fees, while for Nillan, it is sh18m.

On Tiffah’s Instagram page is a photo of her in class and another with the brother Nillan captioned: “About last week. Back in school.”



On Nillan’s page is also one of him in class and another with the sister captioned: “Moved a grade up, looking so confused in pic 1. Like, ok so what happens here.”

Crawford is one of South Africa’s prestigious schools.



In January 2022, Tiffah, who is both Zari and Diamond’s only daughter, graduated to another class. On her Instagram, they posted her photo in a graduation gown with the caption: “2022 started off with my last year’s graduation which didn’t happen due to Covid numbers being high… But here I am. Homegirl graduated and moved a grade up.”



Meanwhile, Diamond shared the same photo and captioned it: “Proud dad. Roho yangu.”

At the time, according to the school’s website, the fees for grade one was sh21m.

Diamond has been frequenting South Africa the last two years to visit his baby mama, Zari and bond with their two children – Tiffah and Nillan.