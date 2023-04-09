Sunday, April 9, 2023
Zari defends cheating, tips women and men

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan took her fans and followers through arguably the most common relationship dealbreaker – cheating. Also the reason she split with her baby daddy, singer Diamond Platnumz.

Via her Instagram stories, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, she argued that cheating does not start in the bedroom but with thought, and can be seen from seemingly innocent acts like accepting friend requests, liking photos and reacting with heart emojis to people’s posts.

The emotional acts, according to her lead to the physical cheating real fast. And no, she didn’t stop there, she encouraged women not to shy away from it, if it is what is the one currency to get what they want, because men do it for all sorts of reasons. It triggered a section of her followers.

“Baby girl, if you get a chance to cheat for money then please do. These men are cheating for stupid reasons like brown thighs, tongue rings and big behind. Cheat for a house, cheat for a piece of land, cheat for your dream car, it is what it is,” read one of the series of stories.

Also, she tipped men to consider letting honest women love them because the majority only do it for money.

Note that she is dating a one Shakib Lutaaya, her boyfriend of over a year now who is over a decade her junior. She stressed that the Insta stories got nothing to do with their relationship.

