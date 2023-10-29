Sunday, October 29, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Zari confirms selling wedding rights to Netflix
Celebrity News

Zari confirms selling wedding rights to Netflix

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

The businesswoman in South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is shrewd. She has confirmed speculations that the rights to her wedding videos exclusively belong to movie streaming platform, Netflix.

Zari and Shakib Lutaaya got married on Tuesday, October 3, in South Africa and the first hint Netflix was involved was provided in leaked videos by the presence of Ghanaian rapper Fantana, one her fierce enemies who was part of the cast of Young, Famous, and African season two.

She made the revelation during an interview with a local media where she responded to her fans that have been asking she shares with them her wedding videos. She asked them to wait for the new season of Young, Famous and African.

“We sold the exclusive rights to Netflix for their upcoming show,” she said. Season 3 is set to air sometime next year.

You may also like

Diamond Platnumz warned against plan to dive into crowd in Kenya

Diamond asked to meet Shakib, Zari reveals

Zari Hassan, Tanasha Donna warm up to idea of children bonding

Finally! Zari’s children meet Tanasha Donna’s son for the first time

Ex-drug addict Qute Kaye to inspire youth at ‘Tugende Mu Kikadde’ show

Mathew, Eleanor Nabwiso celebrate 10th marriage anniversary

Ziza Bafana: I need manager Roger, we all have weaknesses

I stage Serena Hotel concerts just to maintain my brand- Bebe Cool

Being a star has frustrated me – Alien Skin

Zari’s daughter pleads with her to join them at Diamond’s house

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!