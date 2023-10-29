Zari confirms selling wedding rights to Netflix

By Ahmad Muto

The businesswoman in South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is shrewd. She has confirmed speculations that the rights to her wedding videos exclusively belong to movie streaming platform, Netflix.

Zari and Shakib Lutaaya got married on Tuesday, October 3, in South Africa and the first hint Netflix was involved was provided in leaked videos by the presence of Ghanaian rapper Fantana, one her fierce enemies who was part of the cast of Young, Famous, and African season two.

She made the revelation during an interview with a local media where she responded to her fans that have been asking she shares with them her wedding videos. She asked them to wait for the new season of Young, Famous and African.

“We sold the exclusive rights to Netflix for their upcoming show,” she said. Season 3 is set to air sometime next year.