Zari branded ‘shameful’ and ‘disrespectful’ for taking lover to late husband’s grave

A section of netizens have termed Shakib’s presence at Ivan’s gravesite as ‘disrespectful and shameful’.

This comes after Zari, her toy-boy lover and a section of friends visited Ivan Ssemwanga’s gravesite in Nakaliro, Kayunga.

Zari and Ivan Ssemwanga were married for over a decade and have four sons together.

Zari has since dated different men following Ssemwanga’s death in 2017 but none had been to the burial site. Zari’s visit, which was beamed on Snapchat got many talking.

Zari visited Ivan’s gravesite accompanied by her current lover Shakib and her other male friends. She laid wreaths on the grave and sat on top for some time before leaving.

Zari and Ssemwanga during their happy times. File Photo

Some people saw it as a statement of mockery and disrespect, while others find it rather okay because Shakib was reportedly close to Semwanga before his demise in May 2017.

Martin Byaruhanga said: “You come with your new man to my grave. Women!”

A video of Zari Hassan and her boyfriend Shakib Cham at her ex-husband the late Ivan Semwanga’s grave has been making rounds on the internet for a couple of days now.

Visiting the grave of an old friend, family member, or spouse is often seen as a sign of respect and Zari recorded a video that she shared on her Snapchat.