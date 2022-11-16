Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Zari blasts detractors over relationship with toy boy Shakib

by Editorial Team
By Francis Emukule

Being a well-known person, it goes without saying that everyone will be aware of the man socialite Zari Hassan aka the Boss Lady is seeing or the father of her children.

She has truly been on the rise after the death of the father of her children, Ivan Ssemwanga and the breakup with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, just doing what she wants, dating whoever she likes, and also making significant financial decisions. Kwegamba Zari is in this place to reside.

The new kid on the block for Zari is Shakib Lutaaya, who is making the boss lady crazy and, for lack of a better phrase, has her head over heels. 

Since the two are getting along so well, many people who believe that Lutaaya ought to be Zari’s final boyfriend may argue that the relationship has never seemed right.

In addition to the well-wishers, some detractors criticise Zari for being overly clingy, but she had a wise response for them: mind your own business.

She also wondered why people were catching feelings for her man, and further exclaimed that whoever was unhappy with her relationship was either lonely, dating someone’s husband or miserable.

“If you are hating on my relationship, you are either lonely, miserable or dating someone else’s man.”

Zari stressed the fact that no matter what people think, she will continue doing whatever she wants.

