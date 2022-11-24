Zari avoids Diamond in SA, opts for photoshoot

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz showed up at his baby mama of two, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan’s house in South Africa on a surprise visit. This was made public via the Instagram page of their daughter, Tiffah who was present when her father checked in.

However, as Diamond later informed the children, their mother, Zari had also left the house moments before he arrived, and when he contacted her, she told him she was out on a photoshoot.

In the video, he is seen elated after setting eyes onto his brood, lifting them up to the living room where they are seen making recollections from the last time they met, and shares gifts with them. The caption to the video suggests he won’t be carrying them not far from now. “Just a matter of time before he can’t carry us anymore.”

Diamond was also in South Africa in early August this year also on a surprise visit. The difference is that time Zari was very much presented and invested in the visit that she was seen recording videos. A video was also shared on their daughter, Tiffah’s Instagram page with her 3.1 million followers. It came two months after he left Nairobi, Kenya where he stromed his baby mama, Tansaha Donna’s to spend time with their son Naseeb Junior.

Zari has for the most part of this year been a news item for her relationship with her new man who has been branded a toyboy, Shakib Lutaaya. It only got intense the last few months. Following a host of criticisms over their adventures that have footprints all over the internet, she slammed her critics days ago saying those that are not happy for her are either lonely, miserable or dating other people’s husbands.