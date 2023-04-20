Zari asks to be pardoned for arrogance, defends 2Face’s wife

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan who happens to be part of the cast of the Netflix reality television show, Young, Famous and African has reacted to the season two trailer with a subtle shot at her critics. “You can pardon my arrogance but you can’t forgive the shine,” she wrote. “You can catch me on season 2 of #YoungFamousAfrican, coming exclusively to Netflix on May 19,” she added.

Zari also agreed with her fans that the show took so long to return yet as African stars, they are always ready to work. And to those who criticized Nigerian singer, 2Face’s wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia for spending season one running them through her problems, she said it is a harsh judgement.

Zari Hassan the Boss Lady (center) opening up a bottle of Blaire at his all White Party at MOTV industrial area on Thursday 22nd December 2022. File Photo

Recall Annie became a subject of controversy when she opened up about her husband’s infidelity expressing dismay with the fact that she was the first to meet the singer but her first child with him was his fifth. She also accused the producers of the show of deleting many of her great scenes. The seven-episode series was originally released in March 2022.

Season two is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 19, 2023 with its original cast from Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, and Nigeria – Bonang Matheba, 2Face and his wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Swanky jerry Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, Nadia Nakai and Naked DJ.

And the new cast are Rosette, Luis Munana, Fantana and Sebabatso.

The reality show gives a look into the daily lives of some of Africa’s Young and Famous juggling their careers in the busy South African city of Johannesburg.