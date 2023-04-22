Zari and Shakib mark Eid-al-Fitr as a newly married couple

By Alex Balimwikungu

Zari Hassan and her new husband Shakib Cham celebrated Eid-al-Fitr in style. The two took their wedding vows recently in a secret ceremony that later went viral after a video was leaked.

Zari color coordinated her outfit with Shakib as they took a stroll around a building. The gold, white, and brown multi-layered outfits were shared a video on their social media accounts and their fans were impressed.

His message of joy and happiness for Eid to honour the occasion read;

“Eid Mubarak brothers and sisters in Islam.

Zari later took to her social media to claim on her Instagram stories that the hurried nuptials was not because of the alleged competition she was said to engage in with another person.

Zari meanwhile never shared the ceremony herself to her many followers. What she did was to share a picture of her and Shakib on her TikTok holding each other.