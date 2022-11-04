Zambia’s Mampi to grace Eddy Kenzo’s festival

By Alex Balimwikungu

Zambian pop and R&B singer Miriam Mukape, popularly known as Mampi, has confirmed that she will perform at Eddy Kenzo’s festival slated for November 12.

With her reggae and Kwaito-inspired music, it will be the second time she performs in Uganda.

Mampi is most remembered in Uganda for jumping on the Why remix with singer Bobi Wine when she paid a visit to Uganda about nine years ago.

The Swiririri singer confirmed her availability in a video clip. The news was later shared by Eddy Kenzo on his socials.

Mampi has joined a list of several other artistes, including Kenya’s Kevin Bahati and Tanzania’s Harmonize, who have confirmed performing at the Kenzo festival, which was supposed to happen in 2020 before the COVID-19 lockdown ruled it out.

“I am gonna be in Uganda for the Kenzo festival so tell your friends on November 12, your boy is coming. My Ugandan people, let’s meet, let’s have fun. See you there. This is Konde Boy, Tanzania’s number one,” Harmonize said in an Instagram video.